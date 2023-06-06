J&K Fencers, Footballers to feature in international events

While congratulating the fencing duo, Sarmad Hafeez Secretary of Youth Services & Sports said the hard work and dedication of star fencers has paid off with this remarkable feat. In his message to the fencers he said, “Keep up the excellent work and strive for even greater achievements in future tournaments, your success is not only a source of pride for J&K but also an inspiration for youngsters everywhere.” In his appeal to other athletes of the union territory, Sarmad Hafeez asked them to continue representing both J&K and the country with passion and integrity and show the world that we are second to none.

Seconding Sarmad Hafeez’s opinion, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that the accomplishments of Vishal and Rishika are a reminder of the potential and talent that youngsters of J&K possess. They are a true inspiration for others and a testament to the power of hard work and dedication, she added. Gull said that J&K Sports Council will keep supporting and encouraging all others waiting in the wings to realize their potential and achieve even greater heights in their respective sporting careers.