J&K football team for Santosh Trophy announced

Srinagar, Dec 9: The J&K Senior football team for the prestigious Santosh Trophy football tournament was announced on Friday.
The team was announced by the J&K Sports Council instead of the J&K Football Association. Sports Council this year supervised all the major decisions regarding the selection of the J&K senior football team.
The team comprises 22 members and five standby.
The 73rd Senior National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy would be held at three venues with teams divided into various groups.
J&K has been kept in Group II, the competition of the group would be held in Kerala from December 26.
The other teams in the group include Kerala, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
J&K is scheduled to play its first match on December 26 at Kozhikode against Bihar and the second match on December 29 against Mizoram.
In its third match, J&K is scheduled to take on Rajasthan on January 2 while as the fourth match would be against Kerala on January 5.
In its last group match, J&K is scheduled to play against Andhra Pradesh on January 7.
Team:
Furqan Ahmed, Majid, Shabir Hussain, Farhan, Urfan, Zahid, Faisal, Hyder, Arun, Syed Ali, Faisal Wangnoo, Rishab Mehra, Mohammad Inam, Sheikh Talib, Shamir Tariq, Dimplen Bhagat, Mehran Hilal, Furqan Nabi, Nikhil, Aakif Reshi, Adnan Ayoub and Areeb Shafi.