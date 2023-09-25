J&K football team kicks off journey to Sub Junior Boys NFC

Srinagar: The Under 14 J&K UT Football Team has departed from the valley to take part in the Sub Junior Boys National Football Championship (NFC).

This year, the championship is being held in Anathpuram, Andhra Pradesh, promising fierce competition and great opportunities for our young talents.

The team officials said that for the very first time, they have a squad of exceptionally talented players aged 12-13 years, hailing from all corners of the J&K Union Territory. They said these young boys belong to districts of Uri, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu. Khalid Qayoom, Azhar Ali, John Mohd Parray, and Ricky Sharma are the Head Coach, Team Manager, Assistant Manager, and Assistant Coach, respectively.