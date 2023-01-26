J&K Government Award | Umran Malik, Ayeera, Inshah among 10 sportspersons awarded

Srinagar: The pace sensation of J&K Umran Malik is among the 10 sportspersons who were awarded the J&K Government Award in the field of Sports on the occasion of Republic Day 2023.

J&K Government announced awards in various fields on the eve of Republic Day 2023 which included Sports. This year 10 sportspersons who have excelled at various levels and brought laurels for J&K were awarded.

Umran Malik headlines the list which also includes Ayeera Chisti, Inshah Bashir, Ishan Pandita, Ankita Raina, Soham Kamotra, Rahul Jangral, Muskan Rana, Kritharti Kotwal and Mannat Choudhary.

Umran Malik climbed the ladder of success last year and went on to represent the Indian National Cricket team in T20 and ODI cricket. With his sheer raw pace, Umran Malik has mesmerized every cricket follower on the planet. He is currently the fastest-ever Indian pace bowler. Apart from the Indian National Cricket team, Umran Malik plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.