J&K Government formulates rules for outstanding sportspersons

Jammu, Jan 7 :The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued Jammu and Kashmir Appointment of Outstanding Sportspersons Rules, 2022 through a notification by the General Administration Department.
In a press conference held today, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairperson JK Sports Council, Farooq Khan formally announced the new Rules, which have been framed under the aegis of Lieutenant Governor and Chairperson JKSC, Manoj Sinha.
Under the Rules, outstanding sportspersons, holding domicile of J&K, would be eligible to be appointed against gazetted (Level 8) and other non gazetted posts. Detailed grading system has been mentioned in the notification which would help rank sportspersons applying under the quota.
Advisor informed that sportspersons from 44 recognized sports would be considered under the rules. Besides, 5 outstanding sportspersons would be appointed at gazetted posts, while another 25 would be appointed to non-gazetted posts every year, he added. All backlogs under this quota, since 2014,would also be cleared, he clarified.