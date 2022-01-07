J&K govt announces yearly job quota for 'outstanding sportspersons'

In a press conference held today, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairperson JK Sports Council, Farooq Khan formally announced the new Rules, which have been framed under the aegis of Lieutenant Governor and Chairperson JKSC, Manoj Sinha.

Under the Rules, outstanding sportspersons, holding domicile of J&K, would be eligible to be appointed against gazetted (Level 8) and other non gazetted posts. Detailed grading system has been mentioned in the notification which would help rank sportspersons applying under the quota.

The advisor informed that sportspersons from 44 recognized sports would be considered under the rules. Besides, 5 outstanding sportspersons would be appointed at gazetted posts, while another 25 would be appointed to non-gazetted posts every year, he added. All backlogs under this quota, since 2014,would also be cleared, he clarified.

Moreover, the gazetted officers would be given one 'out of turn' promotion, while the non-gazetted officers would be given two 'out of turn promotions' throughout their service career.

They are also eligible for 5 special salary increments throughout their career. It was informed by the Advisor that selection under the rules would be done by a high level committee headed by Chief Secretary and consisting of Home Secretary, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Secretary GAD and Secretary Sports Council.

Advisor hailed the rules and said that through the rules, a "framework has been established in which sports persons with outstanding achievements would be ranked objectively thereby eliminating chance of favouritism or prejudice".