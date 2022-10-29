J&K has emerged as one of top sporting UTs in India: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the 31st Senior National Wushu Championship in Srinagar. As many as 1500 athletes from 45 associations across the country are participating in this aspirational mega-sporting event.

The Lt Governor also dedicated the newly constructed Wushu Academy to the talented youth of J&K on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Wushu National Championship being held at Srinagar reflects the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and provides a great opportunity for people to showcase and share the culture and heritage of J&K.