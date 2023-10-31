J&K has made a new beginning in sports: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated 67th National School Games in Football U19 and Volleyball U17 Boys at Bakshi Stadium today on the occasion of UT Foundation Day.

An official statement said that 15000 school Children from Kashmir Division and 2000 athletes from all over the Country are participating in this mega sporting event.

In his address, the Lt Governor conveyed his best wishes to participating sportspersons. He said the prestigious sporting event is a collaborative effort between the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), symbolizing their dedication to grassroots sports.

With 28 states, 8 Union Territories, and several SGFI-recognised boards participating, this event truly represents the diversity and inclusivity of India's sporting landscape, he said,

“Today, the tricolor is flying high in international sports arena. Eminent sportspersons are emerging from small villages and towns and they have achieved excellence in international sporting events with their spectacular performance,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the country is witnessing the resurgence of sports and a robust new sports culture. Our recent successes at the Asian Games and Asian Para Games have kindled high hopes to bring further transformation to achieve new heights in Olympics with the remarkable performance of our athletes, he added.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of the UT Administration, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a robust sports ecosystem and realise the true potential of Jammu Kashmir in the sector.

J&K has made a new beginning with sports and sports culture development plan with adequate infrastructure, introducing sports as integral part of the educational curriculum, access to experts and outstanding coaching and providing opportunities to talents across the UT, he said.

In the recently concluded Asian Para Games, promising archer Sheetal Devi from Kishtwar, J&K has created a new history by winning three medals. It is our collective responsibility to identify talent like her and prepare new paths for their future, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor administered an oath to the participants to respect and abide by the rules of the sport and in the spirit of fair play.

The gathering of sportspersons, youth and officers at Bakshi Stadium also took the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ pledge on the occasion.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner/Secretary GAD, Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Nuzhat Gul, Secretary J&K Sports Council, officers bearers of SGFI, senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, team managers, coaches, prominent sports personalities and youth in large number were present.