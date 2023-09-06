J&K has undergone huge transformation in development of Sports: Chief Secretary

Dr Mehta who was Chief Guest on the ocassion remarked that the UT has undergone a transformation in Sports culture and infrastructure during the last few years.

He said that it is heartening to see that half of the population of Jammu and Kashmir is now actively involved with sports. He remarked that sports plays critical role in personality development besides shaping one’s career as well. He also enjoined upon the players and sports loving persons to encourage people from all walks of life to participate in sports which is necessary to create positivity in life.

Dr Mehta further remarked that sports has been among the top priorities of the administration and the UT has now become the powerhouse of sporting talent.