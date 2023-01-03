J&K master’s roller hockey team wins National champions title

Jammu, Jan 3: In the recently concluded 60th National Roller Skating championship at Bengaluru, the master’s Roller Hockey team of J&K again retained the champions title for the 4th consecutive year under the captaincy of International player Rajesh Anand (DySP, J&K Police).
It is important to mention here that the J&K Masters team did not even lose their single match for the last 4 years in the Nationals. The members of the gold medal-winning team were Ankush Kohli, Dr Rai Brinder Singh, Ramneesh Sharma, Gagan Singh Jamwal, Arvin Singh, Vikram Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar and Sunil Pargal.
It’s also a great honour for the J&K that the master’s roller hockey team is performing extraordinarily at the national level and adding gold to the medal tally of JKRSA.