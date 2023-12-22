J&K Masters win National Roller Skating Championship

Chandigarh, Dec 22: Emerging as victorious, the Masters Roller Hockey Team of Jammu and Kashmir under the captaincy of International Roller Hockey Player, Rajesh Anand, (J&K Police) once again clinched the National title for the 5th consecutive year in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship held at Chandigarh.

The J&K team defeated Chandigarh, Telangana and Punjab teams in their league matches exhibiting an excellent performance which was highly appreciated by the crowd.

It is pertinent to mention here that the J&K masters roller hockey team comprising officials from different departments, did not lose even a single match for the last five years.

The members of the star-studded team included Param vir Singh, (Jal Shakti Department), Gagan Singh Jamwal (Information Department), Ankush Kholi (Hospitality & Protocol), Raibrinder Singh (Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department), Vikram Gupta, (PMGSY, Jammu), Salil Mahajan, (Executive Engineer, Electric Division II, JPDCL, Jammu), Sanjeev Kumar, (Tourism Department), Arvindeep Singh, (School Education Department).