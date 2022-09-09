J&K Open golf: Sandhu dominates round 3, takes 4-shot lead

Jammu, Sep 9: Yuvraj Singh Sandhu dominated round three with a fabulous seven-under 65, the tournament’s best round so far, to race into a commanding four-shot lead in the J&K Open 2022 here on Friday.
Chandigarh-lad Yuvraj (69-70-65), a three-time winner on the PGTI, had a three-day total of 12-under 204. He thus moved up one spot from his overnight second position.
Sandhu’s nearest challenger was Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi (70-68-70), the halfway leader, who struck an error-free 70 on Friday to be placed second at eight-under 208.
The rest of the field were at quite some distance from the top two as Hyderabad’s Mohd Azhar (70), who had the only other bogey-free round of the day, along with Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (72), had the next best total as both were tied third at two-under 214.
Among the prominent names, Manu Gandas was tied ninth at two-over 218, Rashid Khan was tied 14th at four-over 220, Udayan Mane was tied 23rd at six-over 222, and reigning champion Honey Baisoya was tied 30th at eight-over 224.