J&K outplayed Manipur in women’s U-19 match

Srinagar: Continuing its winning spree, J&K Under-19 women’s team registered its third straight win as they defeated Manipur by 103 runs in women’s under-19 One Day Trophy 2021-22 match held at Vikash Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Having won its last two matches out of three played, J&K faced Manipur in its fourth match of the campaign. Batting first, J&K on the back of 55 run knock scored by Bawandeep went on to score 169 run total for the loss of eight wickets in allotted 50 over’s. Rudrakshi Chib with 21, Lalita with 14, Sadiya Wani with 12 and Sheena Saraf with 10 not out were other notable scorers in the J & K inning.