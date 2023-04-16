J&K pacer Yudhvir Singh impresses on IPL debut

Srinagar: J&K young pacer Yudhvir Singh on Saturday became the fifth player from J&K to play in cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and made an instant impact for his side Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings in Lucknow.
Yudhvir Singh after spending a season without a match with Mumbai Indians was brought in a players auction by Lucknow Super Giants this season. On Saturday, the tall lanky right-arm pacer from Jammu was handed a debut by the franchise against Punjab Kings.
With that Yudhvir became the fifth-ever player from J&K to play in IPL after Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Vivrant Sharma who was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad this season for a whopping Rs 2.60 crore is yet to make his debut while Manzoor Pandav spent the season without a match with Punjab Kings.
Like his dream debut, Yudhvir bowled a dream opening spell taking two wickets, one including in his first over.
With a pace above the 140 kph mark, Yudhvir Singh took his first wicket on the third ball of his first over. He dismissed Atharva Taide for nought.
Yudhvir’s second wicket came in his second over. The J&K pacer shattered the stumps of Punjab King’s hard-hitting batter, Prabhsimran Singh.
Yudhvir bowled only three overs and gave away 19 runs. Lucknow skipper didn’t utilize Yudhvir’s fourth over as the team suffered a two-wicket defeat in the last-over thriller.
Yudhvir before playing for J&K had represented Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut in 2019 for Hyderabad and also made his T20 debut in 2019 for Hyderabad.
Yudhvir has now represented J&K in all three formats. In the four first-class matches, he has taken three wickets and scored 79 runs. In the 8 List-A matches, Yudhvir has picked 13 wickets and scored 52 runs. In the 15 T20 matches, Yudhvir has taken six wickets and scored 64 runs.
Although the numbers, don’t justify Yudhvir’s talent, the way he made his debut in IPL, everyone is praising the J&K pacer.