J&K pacer Yudhvir Singh impresses on IPL debut

Srinagar: J&K young pacer Yudhvir Singh on Saturday became the fifth player from J&K to play in cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and made an instant impact for his side Lucknow Super Giants against Punjab Kings in Lucknow.

Yudhvir Singh after spending a season without a match with Mumbai Indians was brought in a players auction by Lucknow Super Giants this season. On Saturday, the tall lanky right-arm pacer from Jammu was handed a debut by the franchise against Punjab Kings.

With that Yudhvir became the fifth-ever player from J&K to play in IPL after Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Vivrant Sharma who was brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad this season for a whopping Rs 2.60 crore is yet to make his debut while Manzoor Pandav spent the season without a match with Punjab Kings.

Like his dream debut, Yudhvir bowled a dream opening spell taking two wickets, one including in his first over.