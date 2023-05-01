J&K players shine in Roll Ball World Cup

Srinagar, May 1: Two female athletes from J&K and two officials were pary of the 6th Roll Ball world Cup held at Pune, Maharashtra from April 21 to 26.
In the female category, India bagged third place while as Kenya and Egypt bagged first and second places respectively. Indian female team also included two athletes Khushi and Ruhi from J&K. During the event two officials from J&K Madhu Sharma and M Ashraf Dijoo served as Team India Coach and Technical Official respectively. In the event 27 countries participated.