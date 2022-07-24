J&K Police coach to represent India in Malaysia

Srinagar, July 24: Ravees Ahmed, the Pencak Silat coach for the J&K Police Central Sports team, will represent India in Malaysia.
Ravees is part of the Indian contingent that on Sunday left for Malaysia to participate in the World Pencak Silat Championship scheduled to be held in Melaka, Malaysia from July 26 to 31.
Ravees is a J&K Police employee and has been discharging his duties as Pencak Silat's coach. He has represented India in various Pencak Silat martial art events besides various National championships.
The Indian contingent underwent 21 days of coaching in Srinagar before being flagged off by Lt. Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha on Friday.