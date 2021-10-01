J&K Police contributing in a big way to promote sports: DGP

According to a statement, this was stated by DGP who was the Chief Guest on the occasion of 1st Positive Kashmir Knockout Football Championship match at Synthetic Turf TRC, here this evening.

While speaking to the media, the DGP congratulated the football association of J&K and its associate partners for organizing the event and contributing in promoting the sports activities in the UT.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police has been contributing in a big way to promote football and other sports activities in the UT.

" Police Martyrs football championship would be organised in the near future."

He said that J&K police has been making all possible efforts to provide employment avenues to the players performing at higher levels and added that some changes are required to be taken in the sports policy so that employment avenues are provided to the sports persons.

The Championship is being organized by the First Positive Kashmir (NGO) under the aegis of J&K Football Association. Today’s match was played between J&K Police Vs Maharaja Sports Srinagar.