J&K Police has deep commitment not only to sports but through the sports to citizens of J&K: DGP

Jammu, Jan 30: The 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship, being held at Astro Turf K.K. Hakku Stadium Jammu, kicked off with a vibrant and colourful opening ceremony.

The President of Hockey India, former captain of Indian Hockey Team, Padma Shri Awardee, Olympian & Arjuna Awardee, Dilip Tirkey who was the Chief Guest declared the championship open. Director General of Police J&K R.R. Swain was the Guest of honour on the occasion. At the very outset the Chief Guest, DGP J&K and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the legendary hockey wizard Shri Ghyan Chand.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Guest Dilip Tirkey expressed great joy and pride for being part of the opening ceremony of 72nd All India Hockey Championship and celebrating this lively ceremony with the citizens, participants and officers & officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Complimenting the All India Police Sports Control Board for taking initiative and efforts in promoting hockey in India, he said that Police forces from different States/UTs have given great players to the Indian hockey team. He appreciates the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police for promoting 25 different kinds of sports and complimented it for hosting All India Police Hockey championship fourth time.

He said that efforts are being made to the fullest to revive the hockey in India for which hockey India leagues/tournaments are being organised that will provide a platform for the budding hockey players to play alongside with top international players. He recalled that in the year 2000 he was adjudged as the player of the tournament while taking part in the national hockey championship organised here in the KK Hakku stadium Jammu and as such the venue and city of Jammu has a special place in his heart. He wished all the best to all the participating teams.

In his address, the DGP J&K R.R Swain praised Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, for accepting the invitation to attend the ceremony on a short notice. Lauding Tirkey as a true sports enthusiast and a humble person, the DGP said that J&K Police and the citizens of the UT are proud of his presence at the opening ceremony of the mega event. The DGP also expressed his gratitude to Shri Aditya Kumar Observer from AIPSCB New Delhi, Rizwan Khan of Maharashtra as Tournament Director, all the esteemed guests, members of the media, participating teams and support staff for their presence at the prestigious opening ceremony.

He further highlighted the fact that the J&K Police has successfully hosted as many as 16 national-level police events over the years, including the 49th B.N. Mullik All India Police Football Tournament in Srinagar in 2000, the 50th All India Police Hockey Championship in Jammu in 2001, the 6th All India Police Golf Championship in Srinagar in 2002, the 4th All India Police Band Competition in Srinagar in 2002, the 3rd All India Police Water Sports Championship in Srinagar in 2003, the 53rd All India Police Volleyball Cluster in Jammu in 2004, the 8th All India Police Water Sports Championship in Srinagar in 2009, the 10th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship in Jammu in 2010, the 59th All India Police Wrestling Cluster in Jammu in 2011, the 61St All India Police Hockey Championship in Jammu in 2012, the 17th All India Police Golf Tournament in Srinagar in 2013, the 14th All India Police Water Sports Championship in Srinagar in 2015, the 65th All India Police Hockey Championship in Jammu in 2016, the 66th B.N. Mullik All India Police Football Tournament in Jammu in 2017, the 21st All India Police Band Competition in Jammu in 2018, the 71st B.N. Mullik All India Police Football Championship (Men & Women) in Srinagar in 2023, and now the 72nd edition of the All India Police Hockey Championship 2023-24 (Men & Women).

Underlining the role, the J&K Police has been playing in promoting sports and fostering a sense of unity, the DGP said that J&K Police is the backbone in sports for the UT and this force has deep commitment not only to the sports but through the sports to the citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. He also expressed his gratitude to the organizing secretary, ADGP Armed, and his team for efficient efforts in organizing this mega event.