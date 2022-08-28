J&K: Police issue advisory ahead of India-Pakistan cricket match

Srinagar, August 28: Police in Srinagar have urged journalists and citizens to refrain from circulating sensational and unverified videos that might disturb law and order.
A police spokesman said that sporting events are a test of dedication, sportsmanship and work ethics of the participating teams. And such events are enjoyed by millions across the world, he said.
:Due to the attention such events garner, it has been noticed that some journalists have in the past, without verifying from authorities, posted old sensational videos/pictures during & after sporting events between India & its neighbor,” said the spokesman.
He requested the media fraternity and citizens to not fall prey to such sensationalism and asked them to verify all such sensitive news/videos/pics that have potential of creating law and order situations from the authorities first.
In order to curb the menace of fake news that can lead to Law & order, the spokesman said that the social media cell of Srinagar Police will be monitoring all social media platforms.
Team India will be up against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture tonight at the Dubai International Stadium.