J&K Police organise cycle race ‘Pedal for Peace’

Financial Commission (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K R K Goyal speaking on the occasion said that he feels extremely happy to be a part of this great event. He said that the events of J&K Police always have a special charm and depict the vibrancy of the department. He said that today’s participants who are of different age groups encourage everyone that age is just a number. He congratulated DGP J&K, ADGP Armed and IGP Traffic for supervising and conducting the event in a befitting manner.

Speaking to the media the DGP said that the event is catching more participation every passing year adding that the youngest participant of today is 3 years old. The event is organized under J&K Police’s Civic Action Programme wherein people of all ages are taking part, it’s our endeavour to work along with the people for the peace of J&K, the DGP said. He said that such events help in channelizing the energy of youth/ children in a positive direction. He said that such events encourage children to achieve their goals in different fields, adding that these events play a very important role in guiding them to stay away from drugs and other paths of destruction, he said.