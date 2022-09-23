J&K Police organise cycle race ‘Pedal for Peace’

Srinagar, Sep 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police, as part of its Civic Action Program, held a cycle race “Pedal for Peace” here this morning as part of the celebrations of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav (CAP).
As per the statement, there were 2264 professional and amateur cyclists that competed in the seven different divisions of the race. The raffle draw’s unique attraction made its debut during the occasion.
The Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh and Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K, R K Goyal graced the occasion at the Flag In presentation ceremony.
In the morning ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani flanked by DIG Armed/IRP ShahidMehraj and Commandants of Kashmir-based Armed as well as IRP battalions flagged off the different categories of cyclists from LalitGhat, Police Golf Course, Srinagar.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP expressed his gratitude to the senior officers of Police, Civil administration, people and above all the participants for making today’s event a grand success and bigger as compared to its previous seasons.
He congratulated ADGP Armed J&K, his team and other associated teams for organizing this event wholeheartedly and patiently resulting in the participation of a large number of senior, young boys and girls cyclists and making this event a big success. Addressing cyclists the DGP said that every pedal you do is changing the scenario of Jammu and Kashmir towards a new milestone of a more peaceful environment.
Financial Commission (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department J&K R K Goyal speaking on the occasion said that he feels extremely happy to be a part of this great event. He said that the events of J&K Police always have a special charm and depict the vibrancy of the department. He said that today’s participants who are of different age groups encourage everyone that age is just a number. He congratulated DGP J&K, ADGP Armed and IGP Traffic for supervising and conducting the event in a befitting manner.
Speaking to the media the DGP said that the event is catching more participation every passing year adding that the youngest participant of today is 3 years old. The event is organized under J&K Police’s Civic Action Programme wherein people of all ages are taking part, it’s our endeavour to work along with the people for the peace of J&K, the DGP said. He said that such events help in channelizing the energy of youth/ children in a positive direction. He said that such events encourage children to achieve their goals in different fields, adding that these events play a very important role in guiding them to stay away from drugs and other paths of destruction, he said.