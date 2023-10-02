J&K Police organise Run for Peace

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police organised the “Kashmir Marathon-2023”, a Run for Peace event, as part of its Civic Action Programme at the Lake View Environmental Park (Police Golf Course), Boulevard Road in Srinagar today.
The marathon route stretched from Lake View Park Golf Course (LVPGC) to Duck Park via the picturesque Nishat-Foreshore road. Prizes worth rupees 652000 were distributed among winners of 13 different events including on-spot raffle draw winners.
Special DG CID, J&K, RR Swain was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He along with three former DGsP A K Suri, Gopal Sharma and Kuldeep Khoda and senior officers distributed prizes, and certificates among the winners of the event.
Former DGsP A K Suri, Gopal Sharma, Kuldeep Khoda, Spl. DG Crime J&K A K Choudhary, ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani, IG BSF Kashmir Ajay Yadav, IsGP Nitesh Kumar, B S Tuti, DIsG Sujit Kumar, Shahid Mehraj, Javid Iqbal Matoo and Abdul Qayoom, Neeru Suri, Vimla Sharma, Dr Indu Khoda, members of Athletic Association & Sports Council J&K and galaxy of officers from District Srinagar, Commandants of Kashmir based Armed/ IRP battalions attended the ceremony.
Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, the Spl. DG CID, J&K R. R. Swain thanked former DGsP A.K Suri, Gopal Sharma, Kuldeep Khoda, their spouses and other dignitaries for gracing the event. He appreciated the overwhelming participation of athletes from across the country in the event which he said has been organised on the birthday of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, an auspicious day in the history of the country.
He appreciated the efforts of ADGP Armed/IR J&K SJM Gillani and his team for organising the mega event successfully.
Referring to the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi about the Police, the Spl. DG said that the ‘success of Police is possible only with the support & cooperation of people’, adding that Police is from the people, for the people and can deliver only with the support of people. He said that it has been the rich history of J&K Police to work against people involved in unlawful activities for the larger interest of the public. He said that J&K Police is committed to continuing work for the safety, security & welfare of the people who abide by the rule of the law to the best possible extent.
A.K Suri (retired DGP) while speaking on the occasion said that he has been in Kashmir after a gap of seven years during which he visited a number of places here and added that the situation is entirely different as peace is quite visible. He said that J&K Police particularly in recent times has been working with strong resolve and commitment for peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir for which he congratulated the force. Addressing the participants, he said playing sports is a great way to improve one’s health and fitness. Sports have a huge impact on a person’s daily life and health, he added.
ADGP Armed/IR J&K, S.J.M Gillani in his welcome address appreciated & expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries, participants and their families, and media persons for their presence & support on the occasion. He said that it is a matter of honour and happiness for Jammu and Kashmir Police as three former DsGP who have led this force have attended the event. He said that J&K Police has been organising a number of events at different levels in the UT under its Civic Action Programme. He informed that this year three major Central level events were organised in the UT level wherein around 7000 players participated. In today’s event, over 5000 athletes participated as compared to 3500 last year, he added.
Earlier in the morning, the event was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K S.J.M Gillani and saw the participation of over 5,000 athletes from across the Country wherein International and national level players also participated. A large number of students, locals, and even wheelchair-bound people participated in the race that featured 13 different categories.
1st Category 21 Kms. Half Marathon (Men): 1st position by Ravi Dass S/O Badri Dass R/O Udhampur, 2nd position by Kulbir Singh S/O Davinder Singh R/O Samba, 3rd Position by Hans Raj S/O Kartar Singh R/O Kathua, 4th Position by Gulbadan Hikmatyar S/O Syed Mohammad Yaseen R/O Ganderbal and 5th Position by Pankaj Kumar S/O Vijay Kumar R/O Kathua.
2nd Category 10 Kms. Road Race (For Boys)Under 18 Years: 1st Jaffar Ali S/O Mohammad Ayoub R/O Kargil, 2nd Mohammad Hussain S/O Mohammad Ramzan R/O Magam, 3rd Bilal Abbas S/O Mohammad Hussain R/O Kargil.
3rd Category 10 Kms. Road Race (For Girls) Above 18 Years: 1st Shamshad Bano D/O Mohammad Hussain R/O Reasi, 2nd Rimpy Devi D/O Preetam Chand R/O Udhampur, 3rd Zoha Barkat D/O Barkat Hussain R/O Jammu
4th Category 8 Kms. Junior (Girls) under 18 years: 1st Sakshi Thakur D/O Chanchal Singh R/O Katra, 2nd Anjali Rajput D/O Suram Singh R/O Katra, and 3rd Sara Naqash D/O Md. Ibrahim Naqash R/O Srinagar.
5th Category 08 Kms. Veterans (Women) Above 45 Years: 1st Roohi Sultana D/O Abdul Majeed R/O Srinagar, 2nd Simran Hoon D/O H.N Hoon R/O Srinagar, and 3rd Farah Shafi D/O Shafi Shaida R/O Srinagar.
6th Category 8 Kms. Veterans (Men) above 45 Years: 1st position by Ram Raj S/O Bishamber Das R/O Jammu, 2nd Mohammad Yahya S/O Mohammad Shafi R/O Kashmir Runners Club, and 3rd Shafat Ul Bashir S/O Bashir Ah R/O Kashmir Runners Club.
7th Category 05 Kms. Sub Junior (Boys) U/14 Years: 1st Mayir Khursheed S/O Khursheed Ahmad R/O Srinagar, 2nd Athar Farooq S/O Farooq Ahmad R/O Anantnag, 3rd Hashim Nabi S/O Ghulam Nabi R/O Srinagar, 4th Farzan Hussain S/O Mohammad Hussain R/O Kulgam, and 5th Tahir Shamim S/O Shamim Ahmad R/O Budgam.
8th Category 04 Kms. Sub Junior (Girls) U/14 Years:1st position by Baiza Tariq D/O Tariq Ahmad R/O Ganderbal, 2nd Rayeesa D/O Zahoor Ahmad R/O Srinagar, 3rd Aisha Hassan D/O Ghulam Hassan R/O Ganderbal, 4th Tarahum Soliha D/O Shiraaz Ahmad R/O Shopian, 5th Nabila Khan D/O Firdous Ahmad R/O Srinagar.
9th Category 2 Kms. for Specially Challenged (Male): 1st Fazil Nabi S/O Ghulam Nabi R/O Sopore, 2nd Makhan Lal Sharma S/O Jagdish Lal R/O Jammu, 3rd Abid Bashir S/O Bashir Ahmad R/O Narbal Budgam, 4th Abid Hussain S/O Irshad Ahmad from Abinandan Home, 5th Tasif Ahmad S/O Irshad Ahmad from Abinandan Home.
10th Category 2 Kms. For Specially Challenged (Female): 1st Ulfat Bano D/O Gh Mohammad from Abinandan Home, 2nd Qasirah Qurashi D/O Gowhar Qurashi R/O Ellahi Bagh Srinagar, 3rd Pakeeza Ali D/O Ali Mohammad, 4th Jaza Fayaz D/O Fayaz Ahmad, & 5th Shaista Mashooq D/O Mashooq Ahmad from Abinandan Home.
11th Category 02 Kms. for Specially Challenged (Male) on Wheelchair: 1st Irshad Manzoor S/O Manzoor Ahmad R/O Srinagar, 2nd Gowhar Ahmad S/O Ghulam Hassan from VMS Sports Club, 3rd Mohammad Rafee S/O Ghulam Mohammad from VMS Sports Club, 4th Altaf Hussain Wani S/O Mohammad Abdullah R/O Budgam, 5th Rameez Raja S/O Mohammad Akbar R/O Budgam.
12th Category 02 Kms. for Specially Challenged (Female) on Wheelchair: 1st Insha Bashir D/O Bashir Ahmad from VMS Sports Club, 2nd Sara Begum D/O Gulzar Ahmad R/O Handwara, 3rd Nusrat Beigh D/O Mohammad Haneef R/O Baramulla, 4th Khan Sheena D/O Fayaz Ahmad from VMS Sports Club and 5th Nusrat Ara D/O Gh Mohammad R/O Srinagar.
13th Category 2 Kms. Run For Fun Open For All Senior Citizens Men/Women & Children: Youngest Female Participant (2 years) Aiyeesha Bin Yasir D/O Mohammad Yasir Srinagar. Youngest Male Participant (3 years) Ibaad Wasim Raja S/O Wasim Raja R/O Srinagar. Oldest Female Participant (65 Years) Shamima Bano W/O Ghulam Nabi R/O Srinagar. Oldest Male Participant (60 years) Manzoor Ahmad Nanda S/O Abdul Aziz R/O Srinagar.
Winners of Raffle Draw: 1st Hiba Mir D/O Mohammad Aslam Mir R/O Srinagar, 2nd Sheikh Moomin Bin Tariq S/O Dr. Sheikh Tariq Ahmad R/O Srinagar.