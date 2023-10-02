J&K Police organise Run for Peace

Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, the Spl. DG CID, J&K R. R. Swain thanked former DGsP A.K Suri, Gopal Sharma, Kuldeep Khoda, their spouses and other dignitaries for gracing the event. He appreciated the overwhelming participation of athletes from across the country in the event which he said has been organised on the birthday of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, an auspicious day in the history of the country.

He appreciated the efforts of ADGP Armed/IR J&K SJM Gillani and his team for organising the mega event successfully.

Referring to the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi about the Police, the Spl. DG said that the ‘success of Police is possible only with the support & cooperation of people’, adding that Police is from the people, for the people and can deliver only with the support of people. He said that it has been the rich history of J&K Police to work against people involved in unlawful activities for the larger interest of the public. He said that J&K Police is committed to continuing work for the safety, security & welfare of the people who abide by the rule of the law to the best possible extent.

A.K Suri (retired DGP) while speaking on the occasion said that he has been in Kashmir after a gap of seven years during which he visited a number of places here and added that the situation is entirely different as peace is quite visible. He said that J&K Police particularly in recent times has been working with strong resolve and commitment for peace and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir for which he congratulated the force. Addressing the participants, he said playing sports is a great way to improve one’s health and fitness. Sports have a huge impact on a person’s daily life and health, he added.

ADGP Armed/IR J&K, S.J.M Gillani in his welcome address appreciated & expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries, participants and their families, and media persons for their presence & support on the occasion. He said that it is a matter of honour and happiness for Jammu and Kashmir Police as three former DsGP who have led this force have attended the event. He said that J&K Police has been organising a number of events at different levels in the UT under its Civic Action Programme. He informed that this year three major Central level events were organised in the UT level wherein around 7000 players participated. In today’s event, over 5000 athletes participated as compared to 3500 last year, he added.

Earlier in the morning, the event was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K S.J.M Gillani and saw the participation of over 5,000 athletes from across the Country wherein International and national level players also participated. A large number of students, locals, and even wheelchair-bound people participated in the race that featured 13 different categories.