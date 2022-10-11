J&K Police to conduct ‘Run for Peace’ Kashmir Marathon on Oct 16

The event shall take place at Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar. The Flag-off ceremony of the Kashmir Marathon shall take place at 0500 hours on October 16, Sunday from Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar and the flag-in ceremony shall take place at 1045 hours on the same day at Police Golf Course Boulevard Road Srinagar.

Approximately 3000 athletes from J&K UT including professional athletes from outside J&K UT are expected to participate in the 9 categories of the said event.

For registration of the athletes who are interested to participate in the said event, 9 registration counters have already been established at J&K UT w.e.f October 06, 2022, at different locations viz: SDPO Office Nehru Park, Lake View Police Golf Course Srinagar, S.K Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar, Kashmir University, Gindun ground Rajbagh Srinagar, Police Public School Bemina, Gulshan Ground Jammu, M.A Stadium Jammu and Jammu University. All the athletes interested to participate in the Kashmir Marathon – 2022 at Srinagar have been instructed to collect their registration forms at the aforesaid registration counters.

The registered participants of the event shall have to assemble at Lalit Ghat, the venue of the flag-off ceremony at 0500 hours on October 16, 2022, for their scrutiny and distribution of Chest Numbers to them by the officials of the organizing committee of the event. An amount of Rs 7.31 lakh has been earmarked as prize money for winners of nine different categories in the event.