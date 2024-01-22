J&K Police to organise All India Police Hockey Championship from Jan 29

Srinagar, Jan 22: Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, SJM Gillani chaired a meeting of officers today at Conference Hall APHQ J&K Jammu to review the arrangements for the 72nd All India Police Hockey Championship 2023-24 being hosted by J&K Police at Jammu from January 29 to February 8.

During the meeting, ADGP Armed J&K took stock of all the arrangements and preparations made by the different committees in connection with the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

The concerned committee heads briefed the ADGP Armed about the necessary arrangements/ preparations being made for the smooth conduct of the event and put forth their suggestions/feedback.

During the meeting, the ADGP Armed J&K issued appropriate directions/ instructions to the concerned committees relating to their respective assignments.

Earlier, Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports) APHQ appraised the arrangements assigned to different officers for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.