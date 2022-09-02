J&K Police to organise Cycle Race in Srinagar on Sep 11

Srinagar, Sep 2: Jammu & Kashmir Police is going to organize “Pedal for Peace” Cycle Race-2022 event at Srinagar on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) under its Civic Action Programme.

In this connection, a meeting of all the members of the organizing committee of the event was presided over by DIG Central Kashmir Range Srinagar Sujit Kumar today at APHQ Conference Hall Srinagar on behalf of ADGP Armed J&K under whose Chairmanship the said event is being organized.