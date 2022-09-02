J&K Police to organise Cycle Race in Srinagar on Sep 11

Srinagar, Sep 2: Jammu & Kashmir Police is going to organize “Pedal for Peace” Cycle Race-2022 event at Srinagar on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) under its Civic Action Programme.
In this connection, a meeting of all the members of the organizing committee of the event was presided over by DIG Central Kashmir Range Srinagar Sujit Kumar today at APHQ Conference Hall Srinagar on behalf of ADGP Armed J&K under whose Chairmanship the said event is being organized.
During the meeting held at APHQ Conference Hall Srinagar today, all the issues, and activities relating to the smooth and successful conduct of the event were discussed and deliberated upon minutely.
Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports) APHQ J&K briefed the meeting about all the issues of the event through a visual presentation on the occasion.
While addressing the meeting, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar-IPS disclosed that the event “Pedal for Peace” Cycle Race-2022 shall be organized under the patronage of Dilbag Singh DGP J&K whereas S.J.M Gillani ADGP Armed J&K is the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the event and Shahid Mehraj DIG Armed Police, IR Kashmir Range is the organizing Secretary of the event.
He said that the Flagg-Off Ceremony of the Cycle Race shall take place at 0630 Hours on September 11, 2022 (Sunday) from Lalit Ghat Boulevard Road Srinagar and the Flag-in Ceremony shall take place at 1000 hours on the same day at Police Golf Course Boulevard Road Srinagar.
While explaining the activities of the event through the visual presentation, Dronacharya Awardee Shri Kuldeep Handoo-DySP (Sports) APHQ J&K said that approximately 2000 Cyclists from J&K UT including professional Cyclists from outside J&K UT are going to participate in the said event.
He said that for registration of the Cyclists who are interested to participate in the said event, 6 Registration counters are being established at Srinagar w.e.f 3rd September 2022 at different locations viz: Police Golf Course, SDPO Office Nehru Park, Gindun Stadium Rajbagh, S.K Indoor Stadium Srinagar, Kashmir University and Gulshan Ground Jammu.
All the Cyclists interested to participate in the Cycle Race 2022 at Srinagar shall collect their registration forms at the aforesaid registration counters.