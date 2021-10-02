J&K police to organize ‘Run for Peace’ on October 17

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing “Run for Peace” Kashmir Marathon, on October 17, under its Civic Action Programme (CAP) at Srinagar.

As per the statement, the event shall be organized as a part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

S.J.M Gillani-IPS ADGP Armed J&K is the Chairman of this event and Vijay Kumar-IPS IGP Kashmir Zone is its Organizing Secretary.