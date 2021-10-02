J&K police to organize ‘Run for Peace’ on October 17

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police is organizing “Run for Peace” Kashmir Marathon, on October 17, under its Civic Action Programme (CAP) at Srinagar.
As per the statement, the event shall be organized as a part of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.
S.J.M Gillani-IPS ADGP Armed J&K is the Chairman of this event and Vijay Kumar-IPS IGP Kashmir Zone is its Organizing Secretary.
As per the statement, various committees have been constituted for making the event a great success in all respects.
It said ADGP Armed J&K discussed all the activities of the event with the members of designated committees and connected officials today at conference Hall of Armed Police Headquarters Srinagar to chalk-out the preparations for the event.
Various other sensitive issues connected with the event including security on all the involved routes, traffic regulation and medical facilities were also discussed threadbare during the meeting. Enroute arrangements/ area wise responsibilities were also briefed minutely on the occasion, it adds.