J&K Police wins Senior State Volleyball Championship

Srinagar: The Final match of three day 33rd Senior State Championship of Volleyball (Men's) was played at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground Srinagar.

J&K Police team won the final match of championship against Jammu Club. 18 teams from the different districts of UT J&K had participated in this.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Srinagar was Guest of Honor, while Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul was Chief Guest on the occasion. Huge numbers of spectators were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Media persons were also awarded on the occasion for giving the best coverage to this championship.