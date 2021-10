Srinagar: In the ongoing first Positive Kashmir knockout football tournament one match was played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Thursday evening.

In the match J&K Police XI clashed with Positive Kashmir FC under flood lights. The match turned out as a one sided affair with J&K Police defeating Positive Kashmir FC by 3-0 goals. For the Police side Faisal scored two goals while Nainjot scored one.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association and the Positive Kashmir (NGO).