J&K Police’s DareDevil team reaches Indore

On October 23 the rally left from New Delhi for Gwallior and on October 24 the rally traveled from Gwalior to Jhansi and today the rally traveled from Jhansi to Indore MP.

The rally will travel more than 2536 KMs and will pass through several towns and places of historical significance connected with the Independence struggle to participate in the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at Kevadia, Gujarat on October 31.