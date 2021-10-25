J&K Police’s DareDevil team reaches Indore

Srinagar: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of Independence, 30 Motorcyclists of J&K Police's DareDevil team reached Indore Madhya Pradesh.
The team led by DySP Ghulam Hassan was received by senior police officers and was given a warm welcome on their arrival.
The Motor Cyclists rally of Jammu and Kashmir Police was flagged off by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on October 18 and on 19 of this month the rally reached Jammu. On October 20 the rally traveled from Jammu and reached Jalandhar in the evening. On October 21 the rally traveled from Jalandhar to New Delhi.
On October 23 the rally left from New Delhi for Gwallior and on October 24 the rally traveled from Gwalior to Jhansi and today the rally traveled from Jhansi to Indore MP.
The rally will travel more than 2536 KMs and will pass through several towns and places of historical significance connected with the Independence struggle to participate in the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) at Kevadia, Gujarat on October 31.