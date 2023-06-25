J&K Police’s ‘Pedal for Peace’ witnesses an overwhelming response

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police organised its annual mega Sports event “Cycle Race-2023 (Pedal for Peace) in Srinagar this morning. The race was divided into eight different categories wherein over 2500 cyclists participated.
A statement said that prizes worth rupees seven lakhs were distributed besides a raffle draw worth rupees one lakh drawn on the spot for registered participants. Asian Games probable International players from Manipur, Shimla, Jhansi, and Leh besides J&K national and international cyclists participated in the event.
Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who was the Chief Guest presided over the flag in (the award ceremony) and distributed prizes among the winners of different categories and raffle draw winners.
Advisor to LG R R Bhatnagar, FC Home (ACS) R K Goyal, Special DG Crime J&K, A K Choudhary, ADGsP M K Sinha, Vijay Kumar, Director General Fire & Emergency Services J&K Alok Kumar, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Director ACB Anand Jain, Chairman, JKLFC, Vikramjit Singh, Div Com Kashmir V K Bidhuri, DIsG Sujit Kumar, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, Shahid Mehraj & Abdul Qayoom, SSP Srinagar, AIsG of PHQ, Kashmir based AP/IRP Commandants, officers from civil administration, jurisdictional officers and large number of people witnessed the presentation ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP welcomed the Chief Guest LG, J&K, Manoj Sinha and expressed his gratitude for gracing the occasion despite his busy schedules & engagements.
The DGP said this event is becoming more and more interesting and added that the number of participants is growing gradually with each passing year. He said that peace marches on foot were held in the past and are still being held, adding that the slogan “Pedal for Peace” gives more strength to speed up the movement for securing more peace in a quick time. He further said that the huge participation is a witness that expresses the desire of each of us to strengthen the environment of peace further and to get rid of the remnant anti-national elements. He congratulated & welcomed all participants for becoming part of Pedal for Peace mission.
In the morning ADGP Armed J&K SJM Gillani flanked by DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, DIG IRP Kashmir Abdul Qayoom and Commandants of Kashmir-based Armed as well as IRP battalions flagged off the different categories of cyclists from Lalit Ghat, Police Golf Course, Srinagar.
Cycle Race-2023 (Pedal for Peace) event was open for all and was organized in eight different categories viz Senior (Men) above 17 years (ATB) Professional Cyclists, Senior (Men) above 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Senior Girls above 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Junior Girls under 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Jr. Boys under 17 years (MTB) Cyclists, Sub-Junior (Boys) under 14 years (MTB) Cyclists, Sub-Junior (Girls) under 14 years (MTB) Cyclists and veterans above 45 years (MTB) cyclists took part in the event.