J&K Police’s ‘Pedal for Peace’ witnesses an overwhelming response

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police organised its annual mega Sports event “Cycle Race-2023 (Pedal for Peace) in Srinagar this morning. The race was divided into eight different categories wherein over 2500 cyclists participated.

A statement said that prizes worth rupees seven lakhs were distributed besides a raffle draw worth rupees one lakh drawn on the spot for registered participants. Asian Games probable International players from Manipur, Shimla, Jhansi, and Leh besides J&K national and international cyclists participated in the event.

Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who was the Chief Guest presided over the flag in (the award ceremony) and distributed prizes among the winners of different categories and raffle draw winners.