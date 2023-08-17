J&K PREMIER LEAGUE | Bhat Lions Kupwara, Ali Jana CC win matches

On the bowling front, Ankit Singh showcased his mettle by taking three crucial wickets. His ability to break partnerships and provide crucial breakthroughs proved pivotal in restricting Royal Goodwill to 167/9.

The second match was played between Ali Jana CC and Dadoo Rangers, after wining the toss Dadoo Rangers elected to bat first, with the help of Naveen Paul’s 33 runs scored 140/8 in the allotted 20 overs. Ali Jana star cricketer of Valley Parveez Rasool was the pick of the bowlers who bagged 2 wickets also Shiva Singh picked 2.

In reply, Ali Jana changed the target in 18.3 overs with the help of the magnificent and brisk knock of Shiva Singh who scored the fastest fifty of JKPL 2 in just 17 balls and scored 63 in 21 balls with the help of 6 sixes. GKNS