J&K Premier League | Elegant Strikers, Sultan Warriors win matches

Batting first, Ganderbal Gladiators scored 158/10 in 19.4 overs. Showkat Baba scored 33 runs. For Elegant Strikers Nadeem Bhat, Qamar Ali and Manzoor Gadoo picked 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Qamar Ali.

In reply Elegant strikers chased the target in 13.1 overs losing only 4 wickets. Qamar Ali scored 46 runs and Qurair scored 49. Later Qamar Ali was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.