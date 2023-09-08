J&K Premier League | Elegant Strikers, Sultan Warriors win matches

Srinagar, Sep 8: In an exhilarating start to the day of Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Elegant Strikers emerged victorious by 6 wickets.
Batting first, Ganderbal Gladiators scored 158/10 in 19.4 overs. Showkat Baba scored 33 runs. For Elegant Strikers Nadeem Bhat, Qamar Ali and Manzoor Gadoo picked 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Qamar Ali.
In reply Elegant strikers chased the target in 13.1 overs losing only 4 wickets. Qamar Ali scored 46 runs and Qurair scored 49. Later Qamar Ali was declared man of the match for his all-round performance.
The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2. Batting first Sultan Warriors scored the highest total in JKPL, 380/4 in the allotted 20 overs, Waseem (Kachoo) scored 140 and Zahoor Xolo scored 136 runs, In reply owners managed to score only 136/5 runs thus losing by 244 runs, Adil Dadoo scored 36 and Janif 41. For SWB Azim rather picked 2 wickets.