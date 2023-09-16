JK Premier League | Red FM beat Ali Jana Cricket Club by 9 runs

Srinagar, Sep 15: In a nail-biting showdown that had cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, Red FM emerged victorious by a margin of 9 runs against Ali Jana CC in the Jammu Kashmir Premier League. The match, filled with spectacular performances, showcased the essence of T20 cricket at its finest.
Batting first, Red FM put up an impressive total of 202 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Ahmad Banday played a scintillating innings, notching up a century with 100 runs off 68 balls. Muneeb Munaf added to the excitement with a thrilling 68 runs off just 18 balls, leaving the crowd in awe.
Chasing the formidable target of 202, Ali Jana CC put up a valiant fight but ultimately fell short, managing 193 runs before losing all their wickets. Ankit's impressive 70 runs for Red FM were complemented by a sensational bowling performance by Amir Aziz, who took 5 wickets, including a remarkable hattrick in the second match.