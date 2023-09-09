J&K PREMIER LEAGUE | Royal Goodwill win by 48 runs

Srinagar: In ongoing Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Royal Goodwill CC emerged victorious by 48 runs.

Batting first, Royal Goodwill CC scored 191/7 in 20 overs. Adil Reshi scored 82 and Aqib Mir scored 30. For Dar Enterprises Mehjoor Sofi picked 3 wickets giving just 33 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Adil Reshi.

In reply, Dar Enterprises managed to score only 143/9 in the allotted 20 overs. Pranav scored 35 runs. For Royal Goodwill CC Adil Dada picked 4 and Faizan picked 3 wickets. Later Adil Dada was declared Best Bowler and game changer while Adil Reshi was declared Man of the match