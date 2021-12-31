J&K Ranji Trophy squad announced

Srinagar, Dec 31: J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) has finalised the J&K senior cricket team squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament.
The squad involves 20 members who have been selected after trial matches in Jammu. The squad held its training session on Friday.
In a major surprise, JKCA has removed Shubham Pundir from the captainship of the team and replaced him with Ian Chauhan. Abdul Samad has been retained as vice-captain.
This season, JKCA had removed long-standing captain of J&K team Parvez Rasool from the duties and had handed over duties to Pundir. However, the team miserably failed in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare One Day tournaments. Pundir himself failed with the bat in both campaigns.
The team includes Ian Chauhan as captain, Abdul Samad as vice-captain, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina, Henan Malik, Fazil Rashid, Jatin Wadhawan, Shivansh Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Auquib Nabi, Ram Dayal, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik, Umar Nazir, Akash Chowdhary, Mujtaba Yousuf, and Rohit Sharma.
The team would be playing its first match on January 13 against Tamil Nadu.
The team is scheduled to leave Jammu on January 4 and report to Ahmedabad on January 5.
In its second match, J&K is scheduled to clash with Saurashtra from January 20. In its third match, J&K is scheduled to take on Railways from January 27. J&K is scheduled to play its fourth match against Goa from February 3 while as in the fifth match they will take on Jharkhand from February 10.