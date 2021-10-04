J&K register 4th consecutive win

Srinagar: J&K Womens Under-19 team registered its fourth straight win in the Under-19 Women’s One Day Trophy as they beat Meghalaya by 75 runs at KIIT Cricket Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Batting first, 177 runs for the loss of five wickets in allotted 50 overs. Bawandeep’s 54 run knock was the highest scorer for them while Sadiya Wani scored unbeaten 37. Rudrakshi Chib scored 31. Sistilin R took two wickets for Meghalaya.

In reply Meghalaya got bundled out for 102 runs in 45.4 overs. Ankita S with 20 run knock was the highest scorer for them.

Sadiya Wani and Neemami Slathia took three wickets each while Mariya Noorian took two. J&K won the match by 75 runs and bagged four points

It is the fourth consecutive win for J&K in the tournament. They finished the group stage in second place on the points table with 16 points.