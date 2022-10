J&K senior cricket to participate in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Srinagar: J&K senior cricket team on Thursday left from Srinagar to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

The 15-member J&K squad left from Srinagar for Chandigarh as they will be playing all of their group matches at Mohali.

J&K is scheduled to play its first match against Meghalaya at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA on Thursday. In the second match, J&K is scheduled to clash against Arunachal Pradesh at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Mohali.

Before leaving for the T20 campaign, the team underwent a coaching camp in Srinagar under newly appointed coach Ajay Sharma.