J&K set to host 45th Arm Wrestling Championship

Srinagar: The 45th Arm Wrestling Championship is going to be held for five days from May 23 in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 600 participants from around 20 states are expected to participate.

Jammu Kashmir Arm Wrestling Association President Farooq Ahmed Dar said that Jammu Kashmir has got the honour of hosting the 45th Arm Wrestling Championship this time, which is a good omen.

“They will also gain experience and help in keeping the youth away from drugs, “Dar said, “There is a large number of youth in the valley suffering from drug addiction and this championship will be a key to keeping the youth away from it.” he further said

President J&K Arm Wrestling Association said that there will be competition at 6 levels in all age groups in Junior, Sub-Junior, Master, Youth, Senior and Para categories. Dar said that the preparation of this championship was started in January this year due to which this competition cannot be postponed.

Dar said that parents have an important role in the upbringing and mental and physical development of their children. He appealed to local youth to participate in competitions so that they will get exposure and experience.