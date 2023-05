Srinagar: Department of Youth Services and Sports Joint Director Jammu, inaugurated the UT-level Shooting competition at Gandhi Nagar Jammu on Thursday.

In the Under-19 age group category event, competitions of around 20 disciplines are being held.

JD YSS interacted with the players and the officials on the occasion and wished good luck to the participating players for their best performance in the National Level Competition scheduled to be held in New Delhi in the second week of June.