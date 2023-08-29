J&K Sports Council celebrates National Sports Day

While paying glowing tributes to the legend, Ashu Gupta reiterated that the government would leave no stone unturned to take sports to the apex of the sports map of the country and all necessary steps will be taken to achieve the goal. She also highlighted the role of sports in the upliftment of the youth and its associated benefits to the society and country at large.

Referring to the wheelchair Basketball player Insha, the chief guest said that she is a great inspiration and wishes we all could emulate her in the perseverance, grit, and dedication she has shown to follow her dream.

The Divisional Sports Officer, Muzaffar Husain Wani while addressing the participants said that several events were organized across the Kashmir division and elsewhere in Jammu to pay glowing tribute to the legend and the “wizard” of Indian Hockey, Major Dhyan Chand who lives in the heart of every sportsperson of the country.

Wani also said that we all must take a pledge to promote sports that inculcate discipline, ethics, and values in the young generation and shall help J&K achieve greater heights.

Many players were present on the occasion to receive their appreciation certificates from the chief guest for bringing laurels to the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a Yogasana sports championship was held at Sheri Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, Srinagar for sub-junior, junior and senior categories. The Toiba Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Dar were declared the best Yogasana athletes in their respective female and male categories.

The National Sports Day functions in other district centres were in progress when the report was being filed.