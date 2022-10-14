J&K Sports Council conferred with Gold in SKOCH Indian Governance Award

Jammu, Oct 14: The SKOCH State Award of Best Governance for the year 2022 was announced today in which essential departments from various States / UTs were present from all across the country.
Sameer Kochar, Chairman SKOCH Group, honoured Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, for bagging Gold category awards in the field of Sports & Youth Services.
The efforts made by JKSC recognised by the jury were mainly on My Youth My Pride special activities wherein J&K Sports Council has been able to engage youth in sports especially in tribal, sensitive and rural areas by providing ample opportunities and infrastructural facilities of playing sports.
Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, has made a significant contribution towards the promotion of sports. She has been recognised with the SKOCH Award for her services and contributions in the creation, upkeep, and organisation of competitions and high-profile events, stated Dr. Gursharan, Managing Director, while announcing the awards.
The Secretary Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafiz expressing satisfaction over the achievements of the J&K Sports Council, has congratulated the Secretary JKSC and entire staff for this award and thanked Honourable Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta for their support to the sports in J&K.
Gul has received the coveted prize in recognition of her dedication for the cause which has ultimately paid off. Expectations are high because her motivation to promote sports activities is quite evident.
According to Nuzhat Gul, the impetus given by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha to the sports infrastructure, sports person and vision of creating positive sports ecosystem has paid off. J&K Government is leaving no stone unturned for engagement of youth in positive direction. Activities like sports community is coming forward in sports programs, anti drug campaigns, Fit India and other programs being organised under Azadi ka Amrut Mahautsav. We are committed along with Youth Services and Sports Department for achieving the target of 35 lakh youth engagement in sports this financial year, said Ms Gul.