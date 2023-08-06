J&K Sports Council organises sports events to mark celebrations of the 77th Independence Day

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council organised various competitions across the union territory to mark the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day in both provinces.
Many prominent government officials, coaches, and athletes along with their parents attended the events. The events were organised under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Muqt Bharat Abhiyaan, and My Youth My Pride. The events in the disciplines of Judo, Gymnastics, Chess, Football, Cricket, Softball, Fencing, Kabaddi, Pencak Silat, and Taekwondo, etc. were held in the districts of Samba, Reasi, Jammu, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Baramulla, Budgam and Anantnag
Meanwhile, various dignitaries attended the functions and all the speakers univocally appreciated the role played by the Sports Council in promotion of the sports activities across J&K, especially during the last few years.
One of the prominent features of the day was the inauguration of Seer Hamdan Premium League in district Anantnag of South Kashmir under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav.
The event was inaugurated by the Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull. She presided over the function as Chief Guest while Rayees Ahmad Bhat, DIG South Kashmir, and international cricketer Parvaiz Rasool presided over the function as Guest of Honour.
The league is being organized by the Cricket Association Seer in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.
The twenty teams drawn from various blocks of South Kashmir are participating in the league which shall compete for the title in forty-seven matches.
The other prominent attraction of the day was the final match of the Ramhal Cricket League being organised in district Kupwara in North Kashmir. The Secretary Sports Council reached the venue and presided over the function as Chief Guest while DC Kupwara, SP Kupwara, and Tehsildar Kupwara along with SDPO Kupwara were also present on the occasion.
The final match of the league was played between the Friends XI Lolab and Sultan Warriors Baramulla.
Sultan Warriors Baramulla after winning the toss elected to bat and managed to score 138 runs. The target turned out to be meagre in front of Friends XI and they won the title easily. The league continued for a month and 24 teams participated in the event.
A UT level Handball championship was also organized in the district Baramulla in which district teams across the union territory participated in the event. Meanwhile, special sports events were organised in GHSS Palmar in district Kishtwar. A Badminton event was in progress in Nilandrusu Anantnag.