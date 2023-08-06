J&K Sports Council organises sports events to mark celebrations of the 77th Independence Day

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council organised various competitions across the union territory to mark the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day in both provinces.

Many prominent government officials, coaches, and athletes along with their parents attended the events. The events were organised under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Muqt Bharat Abhiyaan, and My Youth My Pride. The events in the disciplines of Judo, Gymnastics, Chess, Football, Cricket, Softball, Fencing, Kabaddi, Pencak Silat, and Taekwondo, etc. were held in the districts of Samba, Reasi, Jammu, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Baramulla, Budgam and Anantnag

Meanwhile, various dignitaries attended the functions and all the speakers univocally appreciated the role played by the Sports Council in promotion of the sports activities across J&K, especially during the last few years.