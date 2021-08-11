JK Sports Council organizes Half Marathon at Jammu to mark Independence Day celebration

He lauded the efforts of Sports Council for developing the moral and ethical values among the youth through Sports education. Guest of Honour, Deputy Director SAI Centre Jammu, Ashok Sharma assured full support for the promotion of the sports in J&K.

A Plantation and cleanliness drive was also simultaneously initiated for the protection of the environment. The event was organized under the supervision of Chief Accounts Officer J&K Sports Council, Dr. Zaffar Iqbal and his team of coaches.

The Vote of Thanks was presented by Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council Jammu, Ashok Singh, who also unfolded week long activity calendar of the Sports Council to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.The event was officiated by Shamas-Ud-Din (Athletic Coach), Ajay Pal Gill P.ET Wushu, Krish Gupta, P.EM Skating, Chander Shekhar Dutta, P.ET Handball and Gourav Attri with results. Varun Lagotra won the marathon, while Aman Sharma and Ankush were first and second runners up, respectively.