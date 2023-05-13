J&K Sports Council starts door-to-door campaign for mass fitness

Srinagar, May 13: In a first of its kind, J&K Sports Council team headed by Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir NuzhatFarooq launched a campaign for mass awareness.

In what is the first natural activity, the officer along with other officials toured many places in downtown Srinagar and visited Bagh-i Waris Khan playfield and park, Ghani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal and Radpora playfield in Rainawari.