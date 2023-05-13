J&K Sports Council starts door-to-door campaign for mass fitness

Srinagar, May 13: In a first of its kind, J&K Sports Council team headed by Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir NuzhatFarooq launched a campaign for mass awareness.
In what is the first natural activity, the officer along with other officials toured many places in downtown Srinagar and visited Bagh-i Waris Khan playfield and park, Ghani Memorial Stadium RajouriKadal and Radpora playfield in Rainawari.
The team interacted with scores of people including both old and young and made them aware of the benefits of fitness and a healthy lifestyle and the advantages that a healthy body offers in day-to-day chores of life.
The Divisional Sports Officer also informed the public about the Golden Age event scheduled to be held in Gani Memorial Stadium on 14th May.
Emphasising the importance of sports in keeping the drug menace at bay, NuzhatFarooq elaborated on the effective role played by sports in achieving the highest standards of behaviour.
Appreciating the door-to-door campaign of the Sports Council advocating for a healthy lifestyle, SarmadHafeez Secretary of Youth Services and Sports termed this as a box idea to make society healthier and fitter.
The Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull said that events like this will help in breaking the jinx of boredom and lethargy and shall pave the way for a well-disciplined society where people not only take good care of themselves but also of the elders in their respective families.
Meanwhile, the North and South Kashmir playfields remained abuzz with sports activities under the banner of My Youth My Pride and G-20 awareness events.
A cricket tournament commenced in KunzarBaramulla in which 64 teams from the adjoining areas of the district are participating. The tournament is being supervised by the youth of Tangmarg.
Similarly in Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora, a match of Varmul Cup 5th edition 2023 was played today. The well-known cricket club BCC has collaborated with J&K Sports Council for this event.
In the district Ganderbal two day sports event in Carrom, Chess, Badminton was organised in which 150 players participated. The players were also made aware of the importance of the G-20 summit. The event was organised at Indoor Sports Hall SehporaGanderbal.
In the meantime, an athletics meet and G20 awareness camp was held in which a large number of youth and a good number of elders participated.