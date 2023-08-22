J&K Sports Council to celebrate National Sports Week

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council has devised a week-long celebrations programme to commemorate the National Sports Day from August 23-29, across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
While the theme for the week-long programme is inclusive and fit society, more than forty-six events shall be organised in addition to the already notified calendar of activities.
The notification in this regard was issued earlier and all the twenty districts shall be part of the programme besides the standard operation procedure (SOP) regarding the celebrations was circulated.
Divulging the details, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council said that we are going to sporting events in many disciplines and it includes sporting events in some disciplines which are being organised after decades. Special focus shall be on the para, contemporary and indigenous sports, she added.
Accordingly, the internal communique has asked all the concerned managers, coaches, and other field staff to upload video and photos of the activities conducted during the national sports day week.
Besides conducting sports activities, they have also been asked to encourage participation in fitness activities.
Meanwhile, the Kabbadi, Skipping-rope and Volleyball matches in both boy’s and girl’s categories were organised in the Poonch district by the Sports Council at Government Higher Secondary School Loran today. The school's principal, Surinder Kumar Sharma presided over the function as the chief guest. He applauded the government's initiative and efforts of the Sports Council to carry forward sports events in the village of the border area. A huge gathering was also present at the venue to witness the day-long competitions.
In the other events of the day, the 13th District Srinagar Taekwondo Championships concluded successfully concluded at Indoor Hall, Polo Ground, Srinagar.
The Divisional Sports Officer, Muzaffar Hussain Wani was the chief guest on the occasion. He was flanked by Rouf Ahmed Bhat, Under Secretary to the Government Forest Department.
While speaking on the occasion, Wani congratulated all the medallists and participants for putting up a splendid show in the championship. He also asked the participants who could not make it to the medal cut not to lose heart and come back stronger in future. Others present on the occasion included office bearers of from the district unit of J&K Taekwondo Association and a huge gathering of friends, family, and spectators from different walks of life.
The organising body also felicitated Para Athlete Sultan, who was selected for forthcoming World Para Taekwondo Championship and Sadia Tariq, the r International Wushu player and former Taekwondo Athlete of the Jammu and Kashmir.
The technical team for the championship was led by Master Atul Pangotra, the international referee, WT.
The medalists from the district will feature in the forthcoming 26th Jammu and Kashmir UT Taekwondo Championships-2023, slated to be held soon.