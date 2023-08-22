J&K Sports Council to celebrate National Sports Week

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council has devised a week-long celebrations programme to commemorate the National Sports Day from August 23-29, across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

While the theme for the week-long programme is inclusive and fit society, more than forty-six events shall be organised in addition to the already notified calendar of activities.

The notification in this regard was issued earlier and all the twenty districts shall be part of the programme besides the standard operation procedure (SOP) regarding the celebrations was circulated.

Divulging the details, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council said that we are going to sporting events in many disciplines and it includes sporting events in some disciplines which are being organised after decades. Special focus shall be on the para, contemporary and indigenous sports, she added.