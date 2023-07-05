J&K Sports Council to conduct trials on July 8

As per a notification issued here today by the Council in this regard, all the desirous soft tennis players have been asked to submit their entries to the incharge Manager old indoor sports Complex Jammu at 7889560079 or soft tennis mentor, Khelo India Centre Jammu, Indu Bhushan at 7780962714 one day before conduct of the trials. Interested candidates have to bring their age proof certificates, Aadhar card and two passport-size photographs.