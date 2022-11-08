J&K Sqay Championship concludes

Srinagar: The J&K Sqay championship organised by J&K Sqay Association concluded at Indoor Hall, Polo Ground here on Tuesday.
District Srinagar lifted the overall championship while Budgam emerged as second and Shopian third.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) 31 Sub-Area Major General SPS Vishwasrao was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.
On the occasion, Major General hailed the participants and said that such events keep youth engaged and away from social evils.