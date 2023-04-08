J&K suffer 3-1 defeat against Ladakh

Srinagar, Apr 8: J&K completed its campaign in the 27th National Women's Football Championship by losing 3-1 to Ladakh in the championship's fifth and final match on Saturday at Pant Stadium Bhilai, Chattisgarh.
Ladakh, who had also lost four games in a row overall in the four played, fared better in the encounter versus J&K. Ladakh scored a goal in the first half and led 1-0 at the break. Chuzen Jigmet.
In the fifth minute of the second half, J&K equalised with Zaara Riaz.
Jigmet Chuzen scored Ladakh's second goal in the 72nd and third goal—making it 3-1—in the 80th minute. Ladakh triumphed 3-1, and Jigmet Chuzen was named the game's Man of the Match.
With this win, J&K finished its campaign in last place in the group with five defeats in five matches. Ladakh finished one place above J&K with just one wins out of five.
Earlier, J&K suffered a 9-0 defeat against Jharkhand, a 6-0 defeat against Madhya Pradesh, 5-0 defeat against Delhi. J&K suffered a crushing 13-0 defeat against Chattisgarh.