J&K Taekwondo player Danish Manzoor seeks sponsorship to fulfill Olympic dream

New Delhi, July 23: Danish Manzoor, a young taekwondo athlete hailing from the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, is looking for sponsorship to participate in an Olympic ranking event (G2) to be held at Ramla, Israel in August next month.
The Olympic ranking event (G2) in which Danish is slated to feature will take place from August 12 to August 15 in Ramla.
The young Jammu and Kashmir athlete on Friday posted on Koo urging dignitaries to help him ahead of the tournament.
“This is Danish Manzoor here from Kashmir, J&K, India. I am an International Taekwondo Athlete, represented team in an Olympic ranking event. My entry has been approved for one of the Olympic ranking event (G2) to be held at Ramla, Israel from 12th - 15th August, 2022, and unfortunately I am yet to find any sponsorship for the same. I request @kooenglishsports @virat.kohli @WeAreTeamIndia @kiren.rijiju @Abhinav_A_Bindra @asifkamalfoundation @sanjjanaafoundation to kindly help and support,” Danish Manzoor said on the Koo app.
The athlete, who will be representing team India in 58 kg category, has managed one sponsor who will be sponsoring Rs 50,000, and now he is looking for another sponsor to have Rs 1,15,000 which include his travel, visa, hotel, and food, and entry fee.
In 2021, in a national-level Taekwondo competition, Danish had won the silver medal in the tournament in Punjab.