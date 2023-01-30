J&K team leaves for National Carrom Championship

Srinagar, Jan 30: J&K Carrom team on Sunday left from Srinagar for participation in the National Carrom championship.
The team was flagged off by J&K Carrom Association General Secretary Adil Rashid Shah. The team will be representing J&K in the 47th Junior National Carrom Championship which is going to be held at Dadar, Mumbai Maharashtra from February 1 to 4.
The Championship is hosted by Maharashtra Carrom Association under the auspices of the All India Carrom Federation, New Delhi.
The eight-member J&K team include Zaid Bin Ajaz, Haroon Malik, Abdul Basit, Hammad Raashid, Shahid Ahmad, Faisal Khan and Shahzeb in the men’s team.
Shakir Shahr will accompany the team as Manager.
Earlier, the players were selected by the selection committee of the J&K Carrom Association.