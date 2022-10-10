J&K to start its Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 campaign today

Srinagar: J&K senior cricket team is going to start its campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament against Meghalaya at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA , Mohali on Tuesday.

J&K reached Mohali on October 7 and has been training daily at the venue. Just before the start of the tournament team got an extra boost as pace sensation Umran Malik also joined the squad on Monday. Umran was scheduled to join Team India in Australia as a net bowler for T20 World Cup but had to stay back in India due to visa delays. As Umran will be available in India, he has joined the J&K squad and may likely play a match against Meghalaya.